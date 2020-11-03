IRSA releases 80,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 80,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.48 feet, which was 138.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,800 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1206.90 feet, which was 166.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 59,000, 37,800 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.