IRSA releases 80,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.17 feet and was 27.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,700 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1095.30 feet, which was 45.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,800 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 35,600, 30,600, 28,100 and 9,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala