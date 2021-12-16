UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 80208 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 80208 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 39187cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 80208 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 39187cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.04 feet, which was 48.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 24100 and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.25 feet, which was 76.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 4879 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45888, 37731, and 28435 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7408 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

