IRSA Releases 80,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 48,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.90 feet and was 112.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,000 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1138.35 feet, which was 88.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 8,600 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 58,400, 39,700, 30,700 and 13,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

