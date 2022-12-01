UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 80,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 80,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 49,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1508.53 feet and was 110.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,700 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.

15 feet, which was 86.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 10,300 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 56,500, 38,800, 31,400 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.

