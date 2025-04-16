Open Menu

IRSA Releases 80,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 80,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 80,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 118,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.68 feet which was 16.68 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1110:20 feet, which was 60.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,900 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 34,000, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

1 hour ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

9 hours ago
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

10 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

10 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

10 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan