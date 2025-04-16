IRSA releases 80,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 80,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 118,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.68 feet which was 16.68 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1110:20 feet, which was 60.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,900 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 34,000, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.