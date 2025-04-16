IRSA Releases 80,400 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 80,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 118,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.68 feet which was 16.68 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1110:20 feet, which was 60.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,900 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 34,000, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed in a truck-motorcycle collision3 minutes ago
-
Dadayal Fire affectees provided due relief3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 80,400 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
PDMA, NDMA issue high alert for five sensitive KP cities over glacier melt threat33 minutes ago
-
Al Balsam to perform 95 heart surgeries, catheterization procedures in Syria53 minutes ago
-
Earthquake rocks Islamabad, neighbouring cities in early Wednesday2 hours ago
-
PM vows action against human traffickers as four Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy3 hours ago
-
Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management11 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt11 hours ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of deadly attack on senior civil judge, lawyer, former Distt Nazim’s brother11 hours ago
-
Authorities cracks down on illegal constructions in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
Efforts being made to minimize effects of climate change11 hours ago