IRSA Releases 80,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.89 feet, which was 138.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,600 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1207.80 feet, which was 167.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 53,400, 37,800 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

