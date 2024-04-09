Open Menu

IRSA Releases 80,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 80,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 80,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1417.17 feet and was 19.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1103.75 feet, which was 53.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,900, 38,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

