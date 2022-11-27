IRSA releases 80,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 80,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 51,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1511.64 feet and was 113.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,300 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1139.15 feet, which was 89.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 10,300 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 62,900, 39,700, 29,700 and 13,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.