IRSA releases 81,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 81,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.36 feet and was 35.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.80 feet, 58.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 25,500, 30,200, 37,100 and 10,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.