IRSA releases 81,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 81,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1461.10 feet, which was 69.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 12,100 and 46,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.30 feet, which was 132.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,100 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 44,500 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.