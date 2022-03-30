IRSA releases 81355 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 81355 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 74245 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 81355 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 74245 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1101.20 feet, which was 51.

02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32090 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24376 , 34414 and 22440 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 6300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13755 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.