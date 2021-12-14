IRSA releases 81360 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 81360 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37979 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 81360 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37979 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.81feet, which was 51.81 feet higher than its dead level 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25200 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.85 feet, which was 87.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 3419 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55873, 44273, and 30675 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6460 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.