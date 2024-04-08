IRSA Releases 81,400 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 81,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.26 feet and was 20.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1102.70 feet, which was 52.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,000, 34,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing3 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum13 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery13 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists33 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1033 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter43 minutes ago
-
Clinic seald, Quack arrested43 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls on affluent Muslims to aid underprivileged communities1 hour ago
-
CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of girl's murder during dacoity2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties2 hours ago
-
President summons Senate on Tuesday12 hours ago