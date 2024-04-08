IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 81,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.26 feet and was 20.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1102.70 feet, which was 52.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,000, 34,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.