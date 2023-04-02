IRSA releases 81,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 81,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.55 feet and was 29.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,300 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1101.70 feet, which was 51.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 28,400, 32,900, 40,900 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.