IRSA releases 81,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 81,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1499.39 feet and was 101.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,600 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.45 feet, which was 78.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 50,000, 40,000, 33,500 and 13,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.