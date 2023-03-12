IRSA releases 81,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 81,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with the inflow of 56,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.24 feet and was 37.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs while outflow as 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1102.80 feet, which was 52.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,800 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 49,900, 38,000, 30,600 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.