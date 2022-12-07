IRSA releases 82,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 82,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1502.58 feet and was 104.58 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1131.20 feet, which was 81.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,900 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 50,000, 40,900, 30,500 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.