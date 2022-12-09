UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 82,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 82,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1500.44 feet and was 102.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,800 cusecs while the outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.40 feet, which was 79.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 8,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Tauns , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,600, 40,000, 32,400 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.

