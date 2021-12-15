IRSA releases 82291 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82291 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39527 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82291 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39527 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.97 feet, which was 49.97 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25200 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1127.45 feet, which was 77.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 4036 and 24000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43745, 37731 and 29010 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7491 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.