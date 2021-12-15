UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 82291 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:18 PM

IRSA releases 82291 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82291 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39527 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 82291 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39527 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.97 feet, which was 49.97 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25200 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1127.45 feet, which was 77.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 4036 and 24000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43745, 37731 and 29010 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7491 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

286 vehicles impounded, 372 challaned in one week

286 vehicles impounded, 372 challaned in one week

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly to meet on Dec 21

KP Assembly to meet on Dec 21

3 minutes ago
 Injured Coman to miss Bayern's final match of 2021 ..

Injured Coman to miss Bayern's final match of 2021

3 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for signing of FTAs, trade with SAARC c ..

SCCI calls for signing of FTAs, trade with SAARC countries

3 minutes ago
 Youth shot injured in polio campaign

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' acros ..

Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' across country

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.