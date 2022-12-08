IRSA releases 82,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 82,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1501.52 feet and was 103.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,300 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.30 feet, which was 80.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,900 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 48,100, 40,000, 31,300 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.