IRSA Releases 82,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 82,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.00 feet and was 28.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,000 cusecs while outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1096.45 feet, which was 46.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,800 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 44,900, 30,600, 28,100 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

