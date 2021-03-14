IRSA releases 82,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 82,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.27 feet, which was 17.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1108.45 feet, which was 68.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,000 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 27,700, 16,000 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.