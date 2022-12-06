IRSA releases 82,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 82,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.62 feet and was 105.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,600 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.10 feet, which was 82.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,900 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 49,000, 40,900, 31,900 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.