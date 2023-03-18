UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 82,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 82,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 82,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.98 feet and was 28.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 22,100 cusecs while outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1097.60 feet, which was 47.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 22,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur has recorded 43,900, 33,500, 31,500 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

17 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious servi ..

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

22 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş, leaves no damages

46 minutes ago
 Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI ..

Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

51 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

1 hour ago
 South Korea&#039;s COVID-19 cases remain below 10, ..

South Korea&#039;s COVID-19 cases remain below 10,000 for third consecutive day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.