IRSA releases 82,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 82,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.98 feet and was 28.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 22,100 cusecs while outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1097.60 feet, which was 47.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 22,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur has recorded 43,900, 33,500, 31,500 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.