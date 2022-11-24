IRSA releases 82,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 82,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1513.91 feet and was 115.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23,600 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1141.40 feet, which was 91.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,800 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 61,900, 39,100, 30,600 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.