IRSA Releases 82,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 82,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 49,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1513.14 feet and was 115.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23,200 cusecs while outflow was 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1140.55 feet, which was 90.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 7,200 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 64,800, 38,900, 28,300 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

