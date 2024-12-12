Open Menu

IRSA Releases 83,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 83,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1479.42 feet and was 81.42 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 cusecs and 41,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1144.70 feet, which was 94.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,200, 42,600, 37,300 and 7,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

