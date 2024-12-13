IRSA Releases 83,100 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 83,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1478.38 feet and was 80.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,900 cusecs and 41,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.65 feet, which was 93.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.
The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,800, 42,600, 35,000 and 6,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
