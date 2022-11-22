UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 83,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

IRSA releases 83,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 83,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.36 feet and was 117.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 25,400 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.60 feet, which was 92.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,700, 39,100, 33,200 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.