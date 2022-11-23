UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 83,200 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 10:30 AM

IRSA releases 83,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 83,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.66 feet and was 116.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 24,900 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.00 feet, which was 92.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 61,200, 39,100, 30,600 and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

