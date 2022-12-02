UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 83,600 Cusecs Water

December 02, 2022

IRSA releases 83,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 83,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1507.55 feet and was 109.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,300 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1135.

40 feet, which was 85.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 9,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 60,900, 38,800, 31,400 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.

