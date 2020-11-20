UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 83,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 83,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 83,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 83,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1502.67 feet, which was 114.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,300 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1189.40 feet, which was 149.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,200 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54,500, 53,400 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

