IRSA releases 83,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 83,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.45 feet and was 122.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,700 cusecs while outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.40 feet, which was 96.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 45,700, 37,400, 33,800 and 9,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.