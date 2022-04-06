IRSA releases 83806 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 83806 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78551 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 83806 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 78551 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1093.30 feet, which was 43.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29045 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35879 , 25639 and 25005 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 9800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17506 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.