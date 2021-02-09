IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 84,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.72 feet, which was 61.72 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 12,200 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.85 feet, which was 129.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,300 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 47,300 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.