IRSA Releases 84,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 84,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1482.78 feet and was 84.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,900 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1147.85 feet, which was 97.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,200, 45,500, 37,700 and 8,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

