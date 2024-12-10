Open Menu

IRSA Releases 84,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 84,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,300 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1481.63 feet and was 83.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,600 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1481.63 feet and was 83.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,600 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.80 feet, which was 96.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,200, 42,600, 37,700 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

