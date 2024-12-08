Open Menu

IRSA Releases 84,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 84,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 84,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1483.92 feet and was 85.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.95 feet, which was 98.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 46,700, 37,700 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

17 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

18 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

18 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

18 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

19 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

20 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan