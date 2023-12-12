IRSA releases 84,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 84,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1484.97 feet and was 84.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.90 feet, which was 115.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,800, 39,800, 37,600 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.