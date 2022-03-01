UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 84729 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 84729 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 84729 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50795 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14500 and 14500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1101.

15 feet, which was 51.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 16066 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24630 , 18961 and 35035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and16629 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

38 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>