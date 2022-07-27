IRSA releases 84764 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 84764 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 94618cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1141.45 feet, which was 91.

45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 44064 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174112 , 254125 and 258625 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 65300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 94618 released from the Chenab River at Marala.