IRSA releases 84,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 84,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 34,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.20 feet, which was 67.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 11,500 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.80 feet, which was 131.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,400 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,600, 43,500 and 5,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.