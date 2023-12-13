Open Menu

IRSA Releases 84,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 84,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1483.78 feet and was 83.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,700 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.00 feet, which was 115.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 61,800, 37,200, 35,800 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

