IRSA Releases 84,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

IRSA releases 84,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 84,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,407.71 feet, which was 15.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,600 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.80 feet, which was 88.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,000, 12,600 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

