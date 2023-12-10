Open Menu

IRSA Releases 84,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 84,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 84,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.30 feet and was 87.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,500 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.70 feet, which was 117.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 43,500, 39,400 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

5 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

14 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

14 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

15 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

15 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

15 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

15 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

15 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

15 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

15 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan