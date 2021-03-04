UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 85,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

IRSA releases 85,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 85,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.52 feet, which was 17.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.95 feet, which was 92.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,400 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,700, 14,200 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

