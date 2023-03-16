IRSA releases 85,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 85,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1429.10 feet and was 31.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,300 cusecs while the outflow was 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1099.30 feet, 49.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 22,500 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 47,300, 35,700, 30,200 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.