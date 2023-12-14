Open Menu

IRSA Releases 85,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 85,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 85,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1482.57 feet and was 82.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.10 feet, which was 114.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,300, 36,000, 33,900 and 5,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

