IRSA Releases 85,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 85,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1481.31 feet and was 81.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.20 feet, which was 113.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 61,800, 38,500, 30,000 and 4,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

